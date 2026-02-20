HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20WC: New Zealand batters aim to tame Pak spinners in Super 8s clash

Fri, 20 February 2026
19:00
The New Zealand middle-order's ability to mount a strong response when faced with the guile and variety in Pakistan's spin unit will be the deciding factor when the two sides face each other in the opening Super Eight Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday. 

The Kiwi batters are yet to hit the top gear in the ICC showpiece, except for openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, who have three fifties between them. But their middle-order colleagues have not been able to back them up sufficiently, as the likes of Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell have struggled for consistency. 

Phillips and Ravindra have a fifty each but they don't have anything much to show around overall. 

From four matches, Ravindra has made 72 runs, but 59 of them came in a single match against Canada. 

That they will be playing in Colombo for the first time in this tournament complicates matters further. 

In contrast, Pakistan have been stationed in this port city since the beginning of the World Cup, and have already played two matches at the Premadasa. 

Their bowlers, spinners to be particular, know the pace and length required to be effective on this sluggish pitch where shot-making needs more prudence than bravado. -- PTI

