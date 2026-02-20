HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Social media influencer held for sexual assault of multiple women in Kerala

Fri, 20 February 2026
23:23
A social media influencer was arrested here on Friday for "sexually assaulting" multiple women after befriending them through Instagram, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Yadu Girish (38), a native of Thannyam in Thrissur district.

According to the police, Girish was active on Instagram and operated multiple accounts.

The investigation began after a woman lodged a complaint alleging sexual assault by him, officials said.

During the probe, police received complaints from two more women who alleged that Girish sexually assaulted them after befriending them on Instagram and promising to marry them.

After taking him into custody, police found that more women may have been targeted by the accused, and further investigation is underway, they said.

Multiple cases have been registered against Girish under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

The cases are being investigated by a team under the Thrissur district crime branch assistant commissioner of police, officials added. -- PTI

