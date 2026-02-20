HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee plummets 31 paise to settle at 90.99 against US dollar

Fri, 20 February 2026
18:45
The rupee plunged 31 paise to settle at 90.99 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a strong American currency against major currencies and higher crude oil prices amid intensifying US-Iran tensions. 

Positive momentum in domestic equity markets failed to support the Indian, forex analysts said. 

They attributed the strengthening greenback and volatile crude prices to heightened tension between the US and Iran, with both countries signalling they are prepared for war if talks on Tehran's nuclear programme fizzle out. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.94 against the US dollar and touched the intraday low of 91.04 during the session. 

It ended the session at 90.99 (provisional), registering a steep loss of 31 paise from the previous closing level. 

The rupee rose 4 paise to settle at 90.68 against the US dollar on Wednesday. 

The currency exchange markets were closed on Thursday on account of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. -- PTI

