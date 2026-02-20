HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PM's MANAV AI vision sets us towards foolproof future: Shah

Fri, 20 February 2026
Share:
08:00
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday praised the MANAV vision, stating it sets humanity's direction towards a fool-proof future. India's AI vision, MANAV, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, emphasised a human-centric approach to artificial intelligence.

MANAV stands for Moral and ethical systems, Accountable governance, National sovereignty, Accessible and inclusive technology, and Valid and legitimate systems. This vision aims to guide AI development globally, prioritising ethics, transparency, and data sovereignty. Referring to the vision put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026, Shah said that 'MANAV' sets humanity's direction towards a "foolproof future". 

"India's AI vision MANAV put forth by Modi Ji at #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 sets humanity's direction towards a fool-proof future. With principles of morality, accountability, national data sovereignty, accessibility and valid systems world is ready for the next civilisational leap", Amit Shah said on X. 

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined MANAV AI Vision at the AI Impact Summit 2026 and held a series of meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the mega event to foster bilateral cooperation.

PM Modi met Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing ways to deepen cooperation across technology, trade, connectivity and strategic sectors.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he and Dutch Prime Minister Schoof deliberated on strengthening linkages in a range of areas, including semiconductors, mega water projects and green hydrogen. PM Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM's MANAV AI vision sets us towards foolproof future: Shah
LIVE! PM's MANAV AI vision sets us towards foolproof future: Shah

India attends Board of Peace on Gaza meeting as observer
India attends Board of Peace on Gaza meeting as observer

India attended the inaugural meeting of US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace on Gaza as an observer country, represented by Charge d'affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, Namgya Khampa.

Trump now says 200% tariff warning ended India-Pak conflict
Trump now says 200% tariff warning ended India-Pak conflict

Trump repeated the assertion that Sharif had claimed he saved "25 million lives" when he stopped the war between India and Pakistan.

Modi grabbed my hand and...: Sam Altman on awkward moment
Modi grabbed my hand and...: Sam Altman on awkward moment

"I didn't know what was happening," Altman said when asked about the awkward moment.

India joins global condemnation of Israel's West Bank action
India joins global condemnation of Israel's West Bank action

India has joined over 100 countries and global organizations in condemning Israel's "unilateral" decisions and measures aimed at expanding its "unlawful presence" in the West Bank.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO