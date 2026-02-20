PM's MANAV AI vision sets us towards foolproof future: Shah

08:00





MANAV stands for Moral and ethical systems, Accountable governance, National sovereignty, Accessible and inclusive technology, and Valid and legitimate systems. This vision aims to guide AI development globally, prioritising ethics, transparency, and data sovereignty. Referring to the vision put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026, Shah said that 'MANAV' sets humanity's direction towards a "foolproof future".





"India's AI vision MANAV put forth by Modi Ji at #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 sets humanity's direction towards a fool-proof future. With principles of morality, accountability, national data sovereignty, accessibility and valid systems world is ready for the next civilisational leap", Amit Shah said on X.





Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined MANAV AI Vision at the AI Impact Summit 2026 and held a series of meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the mega event to foster bilateral cooperation.





PM Modi met Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing ways to deepen cooperation across technology, trade, connectivity and strategic sectors.





In a post on X, PM Modi said he and Dutch Prime Minister Schoof deliberated on strengthening linkages in a range of areas, including semiconductors, mega water projects and green hydrogen. PM Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday. -- ANI

