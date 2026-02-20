Plea in Bombay HC against cancellation of Muslim quota

18:52





The petition filed by advocate Syed Ejaz Abbas Naqvi challenged the government resolution of February 17 issued by the Department of Social Justice and Special Aid of Maharashtra terming it as being violative of the Constitution and against the interests of the Muslim community.





"The respondent (Maharashtra government) is practicing racial discrimination with the persons of a minority community ie, the Muslim community. This is in violation of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution," the plea said, adding there is no rationale behind the government's decision to cancel the quota.





The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing by the HC next week.





The petitioner's advocate Nitin Satpute said the plea has sought HC to quash the February 17 resolution issued by the government and, by way of interim order, stay its operation pending hearing of the petition. -- PTI

A petition has been filed in Bombay high court challenging the Maharashtra government's decision to cancel 5 percent reservation in education and jobs for the Muslim community, terming the move as "racial discrimination".