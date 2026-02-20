HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Plea in Bombay HC against cancellation of Muslim quota

Fri, 20 February 2026
Share:
18:52
image
A petition has been filed in Bombay high court challenging the Maharashtra government's decision to cancel 5 percent reservation in education and jobs for the Muslim community, terming the move as "racial discrimination". 

The petition filed by advocate Syed Ejaz Abbas Naqvi challenged the government resolution of February 17 issued by the Department of Social Justice and Special Aid of Maharashtra terming it as being violative of the Constitution and against the interests of the Muslim community. 

"The respondent (Maharashtra government) is practicing racial discrimination with the persons of a minority community ie, the Muslim community. This is in violation of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution," the plea said, adding there is no rationale behind the government's decision to cancel the quota. 

The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing by the HC next week. 

The petitioner's advocate Nitin Satpute said the plea has sought HC to quash the February 17 resolution issued by the government and, by way of interim order, stay its operation pending hearing of the petition. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Plea in Bombay HC against cancellation of Muslim quota
LIVE! Plea in Bombay HC against cancellation of Muslim quota

India, US to sign interim trade deal in March: Goyal
India, US to sign interim trade deal in March: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that an interim trade agreement between India and the US is likely to be signed in March and operationalised in April, with chief negotiators meeting in Washington to finalize the...

India joins US-led strategic alliance Pax Silica
India joins US-led strategic alliance Pax Silica

India has joined the US-led 'Pax Silica' alliance, aimed at building a resilient supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties and fostering economic security.

BJP applying pressure but no alliance with them, says TVK
BJP applying pressure but no alliance with them, says TVK

Actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has firmly stated that it will not form an alliance with the BJP, despite what it describes as increasing pressure from the saffron party.

'For Them, A Woman Is A Body. Nothing More'
'For Them, A Woman Is A Body. Nothing More'

''Women are coming into public spaces in larger numbers than ever before. They are educated, capable, opinionated, and determined.''But the more women push for access to public space, the harder they are pushed back -- through attacks...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO