NIA chargesheets two more, including absconder, in Vizianagaram ISIS case

Fri, 20 February 2026
23:09
The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet against two more accused, including an absconder, in the 2025 Vizianagaram ISIS terror conspiracy case, officials said on Friday.                 
In the supplementary chargesheet filed before an NIA special court in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the agency charged Arif Hussain alias Abu Talib and Imran Akram under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), BNS, Explosive Substances Act, and Arms Act, an official statement said.

The agency said that Imran Akram, who is still absconding, "was involved in providing terror funding to Siraz Ur Rahiman and Syed Sameer for the procurement of explosive materials".

Arif Hussain was arrested on August 27, 2025, at the Delhi airport while attempting to flee the country.

"Investigations revealed that Arif Hussain, a native of Bihar, had conspired with Siraz to supply weapons for carrying out terrorist acts," the statement said, adding that he was involved in illegal transportation of weapons across borders and used social media platforms to propagate extremist 'jihadi' ideology.

The case was initially registered at the Vizianagaram police station, where Siraz and Syed were arrested.

The NIA had chargesheeted the two in November 2025 after taking over the probe. -- PTI

