NGT Forms Panel To Curb Sunderbans Erosion

Fri, 20 February 2026
India on Friday joined a US-led strategic alliance -- 'Pax Silica' -- that is aimed at building a resilient supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence. India signed a pact joining the coalition at a ceremony at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. 

The signing ceremony was attended by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and US envoy to India Sergio Gor among others. Gor said Pax Silica is a coalition of capabilities. 

"Pax Silica is a declaration that future belongs to those who build and when free people join forces," US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg said. The move comes amid efforts by the two sides to finalise the proposed trade deal and move forward on several other initiatives to solidify bilateral ties after a spell of severe strain in relations.

The Pax Silica initiative was launched in December last year to build a secure, resilient, and innovation-driven supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence (AI). The Pax Silica Summit was held in Washington on December 12 last year where partner nations signed the Pax Silica declaration. 

The declaration lays out a shared vision of deep economic and technology cooperation across supply chains -- from raw materials through semiconductors and AI infrastructure -- and commitment to mutual prosperity and security. 

-- Nandini Keshari, Business Standard

