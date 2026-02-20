Modi-Trump meeting soon?

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Friday said that a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will take place at the right time.
"Stay tuned, I'm sure it'll happen at the right moment," Gor told ANI on the sidelines of India AI Impact Summit when asked about the possibility of a meeting between PM Modi and Trump. The US President had hosted PM Modi for an official working visit in Washington DC on February 13 last year.
"It's been a very impactful summit," Gor told ANI fresh from the opening sessions of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. "We have a lot of opportunities between our two nations. We look forward to engaging with that," the US envoy said. -- ANI