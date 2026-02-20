Modi-Trump meeting soon?

12:53





"Stay tuned, I'm sure it'll happen at the right moment," Gor told ANI on the sidelines of India AI Impact Summit when asked about the possibility of a meeting between PM Modi and Trump. The US President had hosted PM Modi for an official working visit in Washington DC on February 13 last year.





"It's been a very impactful summit," Gor told ANI fresh from the opening sessions of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. "We have a lot of opportunities between our two nations. We look forward to engaging with that," the US envoy said. -- ANI

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Friday said that a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will take place at the right time.