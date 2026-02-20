HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi-Trump meeting soon?

Fri, 20 February 2026
12:53
US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Friday said that a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will take place at the right time. 

"Stay tuned, I'm sure it'll happen at the right moment," Gor told ANI on the sidelines of India AI Impact Summit when asked about the possibility of a meeting between PM Modi and Trump. The US President had hosted PM Modi for an official working visit in Washington DC on February 13 last year.

"It's been a very impactful summit," Gor told ANI fresh from the opening sessions of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. "We have a lot of opportunities between our two nations. We look forward to engaging with that," the US envoy said. -- ANI

India has joined the US-led 'Pax Silica' alliance, aimed at building a resilient supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties and fostering economic security.

''Women are coming into public spaces in larger numbers than ever before. They are educated, capable, opinionated, and determined.''But the more women push for access to public space, the harder they are pushed back -- through attacks...

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, an accused in the 2023 Nuh communal riots, was allegedly duped of Rs 30,000 by a man on the pretext of arranging his marriage. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the case.

French President Emmanuel Macron's recent state visit to India concluded with a tribute video featuring the title track from the Hindi blockbuster 'Dhurandhar,' sparking widespread social media buzz.

