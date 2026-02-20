Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau expecting 1st baby?

11:39





"Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are expecting their first child together," the post read, and the picture posted was from their recent skiing trip, where the two were seen dressed in gear, as seen alongside.





While some celebrated the news, others questioned the authenticity of the claim. Despite the social media claim there is no announcement from either Perry or Trudeau's camps about the two expecting a child together. There are also no media reports on the same.





Thus, this appears to be unfounded social media chatter. Grok fact-checked the claims about Perry and Trudeau expecting their first child together as well, saying: "No official confirmation from Katy Perry or Justin Trudeau about expecting a child. Recent tabloid reports from January 2026 suggest they're discussing it, but it's unverified rumor at this point."

