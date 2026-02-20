HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau expecting 1st baby?

Fri, 20 February 2026
Katy Perry fans woke up to the rumours of her second pregnancy, first with her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, yesterday. A post on X has gone viral, claiming that the pop star and the former Canadian Prime Minister are expecting their first child together.

"Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are expecting their first child together," the post read, and the picture posted was from their recent skiing trip, where the two were seen dressed in gear, as seen alongside. 

While some celebrated the news, others questioned the authenticity of the claim. Despite the social media claim there is no announcement from either Perry or Trudeau's camps about the two expecting a child together. There are also no media reports on the same.

Thus, this appears to be unfounded social media chatter. Grok fact-checked the claims about Perry and Trudeau expecting their first child together as well, saying: "No official confirmation from Katy Perry or Justin Trudeau about expecting a child. Recent tabloid reports from January 2026 suggest they're discussing it, but it's unverified rumor at this point." 

TOP STORIES

India joins US-led strategic alliance Pax Silica
India joins US-led strategic alliance Pax Silica

India has joined the US-led 'Pax Silica' alliance, aimed at building a resilient supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties and fostering economic security.

Macron's India visit gets a Bollywood twist with Dhurandhar
Macron's India visit gets a Bollywood twist with Dhurandhar

French President Emmanuel Macron's recent state visit to India concluded with a tribute video featuring the title track from the Hindi blockbuster 'Dhurandhar,' sparking widespread social media buzz.

6-yr-old on way to school killed as car hits e-rickshaw
6-yr-old on way to school killed as car hits e-rickshaw

A six-year-old girl died and her grandmother was injured after their e-rickshaw collided with a car in Janakpuri, Delhi. Police have arrested the driver and are investigating the incident, which has raised concerns about e-rickshaw...

Kerala Story 2: HC issues notices to producers, CBFC
Kerala Story 2: HC issues notices to producers, CBFC

The Kerala high court is now reviewing the certification of The Kerala Story 2 after a petition raised concerns about its potential to incite communal disharmony and misrepresent events related to Kerala.

