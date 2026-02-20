HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kannada star Yash's 'Toxic' teaser unveiled

Fri, 20 February 2026
18:02
The teaser of the much-anticipated pan-India movie, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Kannada superstar Yash, showcases a dark and brutal cinematic universe that features high-octane action sequences. 

The Geetu Mohandas-directed movie is billed as an action-thriller saga that unfolds in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s. 

In the film, Yash plays the role of Raya, a ruthless gangster. 

The one minute 55 second teaser reveals a massive, cinematic world that is both vibrant and brutal, and features Yash in a traditional circus setting and swiftly moves into an East Asian-inspired backdrop, spanning multiple time periods. 

Production banner KVN Productions shared the official teaser of the film on its social media page with the message: "It's gonna to get crazyyyy." 

Yash also serves as the co-writer with Mohandas on the film, which marks his first project since the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022. 

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19. 

Toxic, which will release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, is set for a box office clash with Aditya Dhar's Dhuradhar 2

The film also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.

