IYC defends protests at AI Summit venue

Fri, 20 February 2026
Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib defended party workers who staged a protest at the shirtless protest at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit today, saying the demonstration reflected the anger of unemployed youth across the country.

Speaking to ANI, Chib said, "Today, Youth Congress members went to the AI Summit and raised slogans, 'PM is compromised.' This anger isn't just from our Youth Congress members. It's from every young person who is unemployed today, and every single one of them knows that our Prime Minister is compromised."

He alleged that the trade deal with the United States would hurt farmers and citizens.

"This trade deal with the US, we all know, will harm our farmers and people. Only America will benefit. It's our duty to raise their voice. Our country has democracy. We can hold peaceful protests anywhere," he said.

Reacting to the Delhi Police statement that legal steps were being taken, Chib said the party would not be deterred.

"Our Youth Congress colleagues are Rahul Gandhi's soldiers. They won't be intimidated. When there wasn't an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, the ED case dragged on for so many years. He was summoned for questioning so many times," he said.

He accused the BJP of targeting opposition leaders and asserted that the Youth Congress would continue its protests.

"The BJP can go to any lengths, but we are soldiers of the Constitution, soldiers of Rahul Gandhi. We won't back down. We will raise our voice for the youth of the country," Chib added. -- ANI

