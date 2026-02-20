HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India To Attract $200 Bn In Data Centre Capacity By '30

Fri, 20 February 2026
India is set to attract $200 billion investment in the creation of new data centre capacity by 2030, part of the larger $800 billion investment line-up in the Asia Pacific region, according to accounting and consultancy firm Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.

"This is a huge economic opportunity for the region and for India. We are expecting 8-10 Gw of data centre capacity to be built in India in the next four years, but for that to happen, India will have to ensure there is sufficient power supply," Will Symons, Asia Pacific Climate & Sustainability Leader at Deloitte, told Business Standard in an interaction.

The firm on Thursday released a report on the data centre boom and stated that India's expanding renewable energy base and clean power will play a major role in supporting the next phase of data centre growth, but power generation will have to keep up, so that there is no energy-supply gap.

It said grid stability limitations and constrained substation capacity in high-growth corridors can be a major challenge for the plan. Also, longer development timelines for transmission upgrades and the lack of a unified national framework to support renewable integration for data centres can also pose a challenge.

"All of this expected $200 billion data centre investments in India over the next four years will come in four to five states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh," said Anish Mandal, Partner at Deloitte.

Data centres alone will contribute more than 10 per cent of the peak power demand in each of these states through 2030, and if they are powered through renewable energy, which is infirm by nature, the country would need significant power system reliability planning to avoid grid instability, Mandal added.

India contributed 20 per cent of the world's data consumption but hosted less than 5 per cent of the data centres. The drivers of data centre growth in India included sovereign data, rising AI use cases, expanded digital connectivity, enterprise cloud growth, among others. 
-- Sudheer Pal Singh, Business Standard

LIVE! Macron's 'thank you India' video has a Dhurandhar twist...

6-yr-old on way to school killed as car hits e-rickshaw

A six-year-old girl died and her grandmother was injured after their e-rickshaw collided with a car in Janakpuri, Delhi. Police have arrested the driver and are investigating the incident, which has raised concerns about e-rickshaw...

Trump now says 200% tariff warning ended India-Pak conflict

Trump repeated the assertion that Sharif had claimed he saved "25 million lives" when he stopped the war between India and Pakistan.

India attends Board of Peace on Gaza meeting as observer

India attended the inaugural meeting of US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace on Gaza as an observer country, represented by Charge d'affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, Namgya Khampa.

Kerala Story 2: HC issues notices to producers, CBFC

The Kerala high court is now reviewing the certification of The Kerala Story 2 after a petition raised concerns about its potential to incite communal disharmony and misrepresent events related to Kerala.

