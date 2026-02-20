India To Attract $200 Bn In Data Centre Capacity By '30

10:21





"This is a huge economic opportunity for the region and for India. We are expecting 8-10 Gw of data centre capacity to be built in India in the next four years, but for that to happen, India will have to ensure there is sufficient power supply," Will Symons, Asia Pacific Climate & Sustainability Leader at Deloitte, told Business Standard in an interaction.





The firm on Thursday released a report on the data centre boom and stated that India's expanding renewable energy base and clean power will play a major role in supporting the next phase of data centre growth, but power generation will have to keep up, so that there is no energy-supply gap.





It said grid stability limitations and constrained substation capacity in high-growth corridors can be a major challenge for the plan. Also, longer development timelines for transmission upgrades and the lack of a unified national framework to support renewable integration for data centres can also pose a challenge.





"All of this expected $200 billion data centre investments in India over the next four years will come in four to five states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh," said Anish Mandal, Partner at Deloitte.





Data centres alone will contribute more than 10 per cent of the peak power demand in each of these states through 2030, and if they are powered through renewable energy, which is infirm by nature, the country would need significant power system reliability planning to avoid grid instability, Mandal added.





India contributed 20 per cent of the world's data consumption but hosted less than 5 per cent of the data centres. The drivers of data centre growth in India included sovereign data, rising AI use cases, expanded digital connectivity, enterprise cloud growth, among others.

-- Sudheer Pal Singh, Business Standard

