IAS ex-officer to 'examine' SIT note on Tirupati laddu adulteration

20:36





The one-committee comes in the wake of the Supreme Court-appointed CBI-led SIT completing its probe and filing the chargesheet.





It submitted the final chargesheet to the Court on January 23, along with a Self-Contained Note (SCN) recommending the initiation of suitable action as deemed fit against erring committee members and senior TTD officials over the laddu ghee issue.





"Dinesh Kumar is appointed as One-Man Committee to examine the Self-Contained Note and to recommend initiation of suitable action as deemed fit against erring committee members and senior officers of TTD for lapses, omissions, and failures in the relaxation as well as enforcement of ghee tender conditions," chief secretary K Vijayanand said in a government order (GO).





Likewise, the 1983 batch officer will examine whether decisions were taken with due diligence, recorded justification and procedures.





He will identify the extent of administrative responsibility and recommend appropriate administrative or disciplinary action.





"The committee shall submit its report within 45 days from the date of issue of this order," said Vijayanand, adding that this GO shall not prejudice proceedings pending before any court. -- PTI

