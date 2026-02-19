HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC grants bail to YouTuber Mani Miraj booked on rape charge

Fri, 20 February 2026
Share:
01:12
image
The Allahabad high court has granted bail to Bhojpuri YouTuber and comedian Mani Miraj alias Ramdi Miraj Alam, who is accused of rape and assault. 

Miraj was booked at Khoda Police Station in Ghaziabad on the charge of rape on the pretext of marriage. He had been in jail since October 6, 2025. 

Miraj, during the trial, submitted to the court that he had agreed to marry the woman under the Special Marriage Act. 

The counsel for the complainant stated that since both parties had entered into a "compromise" for tying the knot, he had no objection if the applicant was released on bail. 

The state counsel, however, opposed the bail, citing "serious allegations." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tension in U'khand town over namaaz at govt building
LIVE! Tension in U'khand town over namaaz at govt building

India joins global condemnation of Israel's West Bank action
India joins global condemnation of Israel's West Bank action

India has joined over 100 countries and global organizations in condemning Israel's "unilateral" decisions and measures aimed at expanding its "unlawful presence" in the West Bank.

Trump vows to fund UN, says 'Board of Peace' to keep watch
Trump vows to fund UN, says 'Board of Peace' to keep watch

President Donald Trump announced the US will strengthen the United Nations, ensure its viability, and provide financial assistance, while also asserting that his Board of Peace will oversee the global organization's operations.

Macron calls for India-France push on responsible AI
Macron calls for India-France push on responsible AI

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that India and France will collaborate to develop an artificial intelligence framework that combines innovation with responsibility and technology with humanity, addressing the need for...

Massive US buildup near Iran signals imminent strike
Massive US buildup near Iran signals imminent strike

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that progress has been made in the Geneva talks with Iranian authorities, but the two nations stand 'far apart' on certain issues.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO