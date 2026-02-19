HC grants bail to YouTuber Mani Miraj booked on rape charge

01:12





Miraj was booked at Khoda Police Station in Ghaziabad on the charge of rape on the pretext of marriage. He had been in jail since October 6, 2025.





Miraj, during the trial, submitted to the court that he had agreed to marry the woman under the Special Marriage Act.





The counsel for the complainant stated that since both parties had entered into a "compromise" for tying the knot, he had no objection if the applicant was released on bail.





The state counsel, however, opposed the bail, citing "serious allegations." -- PTI

The Allahabad high court has granted bail to Bhojpuri YouTuber and comedian Mani Miraj alias Ramdi Miraj Alam, who is accused of rape and assault.