Exporters hail US Supreme Court's decision on Trump tariff

22:38





Think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that following this ruling, the US should remove the 25 percent reciprocal tariffs on India, then about 55 percent of India's exports to the US would be subject to only the existing customs duties.





The ruling restores greater predictability in bilateral trade between the two countries, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) president SC Ralhan said.





"The recent ruling of the US Supreme Court striking down the reciprocal tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act brings welcome relief to Indian exporters affected by country-specific duties," he said.





However, Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminium, and certain auto components remain in force.





"Importers may seek refunds of duties paid under the invalidated regime, which could provide near-term liquidity support. The decision also opens space for more stable and constructive India-US trade engagement," Ralhan said.





The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs on Friday, handing him a significant loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda. -- PTI

