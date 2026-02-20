HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ex-Assam Cong chief Bhupen Borah who joined BJP calls on Amit Shah

Fri, 20 February 2026
23:57
Bhupen Borah./ANI Photo
Former Congress president Bhupen Borah, who is set to join the BJP, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday night at the state guest house in in Guwahati.

Borah met Shah in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda and Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka.

After the meeting, Borah told reporters that the CM had asked him to meet Shah and so he came to make a courtesy call on him.

He claimed that by March 8, around 50 percent of Congress members who have self-respect and 'nationalist' feelings for the state will join the BJP.

"There is a saying that politicians think about the next elections and a statesman about the future generations. After my conversation with him, I am assured that the future of the youth and the identity of the state can be safeguarded by a leader like him," Borah said.

Asked whether he discussed probable seats from where he would contest, he said that no such discussion was held.

"I want to thank the CM again for already telling Shah about my humble background -- how, as a son of a school teacher, I struggled to reach where I am," he said.

The two-time former MLA said that the people of Assam will find "me in BJP as the same Bhupen Borah who always raised his voice in the interest of the people and the state". -- PTI

