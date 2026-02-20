Dacoit on run for 10 years arrested in Rajasthan's Dholpur

22:27





Diwan Gurjar, a member of Jagdish Gurjar dacoit gang, had been on the run for nearly a decade and had a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest.





A non-bailable arrest warrant had been issued against him, IG Bharatpur Kailash Chandra said.





A team tracked him down in Dholpur and arrested him, he said.





The gang, led by Jagdish Gurjar, is involved in several criminal activities across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. -- PTI

