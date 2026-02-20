HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Dacoit on run for 10 years arrested in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Fri, 20 February 2026
Share:
22:27
image
A notorious dacoit absconding for around 10 years was arrested in Rajasthan's Dholpur under 'Operation Shikanja', the police said on Friday. 

Diwan Gurjar, a member of Jagdish Gurjar dacoit gang, had been on the run for nearly a decade and had a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest. 

A non-bailable arrest warrant had been issued against him, IG Bharatpur Kailash Chandra said. 

A team tracked him down in Dholpur and arrested him, he said. 

The gang, led by Jagdish Gurjar, is involved in several criminal activities across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs

The verdict marks a notable shift from a series of recent wins for Trump at the Supreme Court.

LIVE! UP: Man, wife get death penalty for sexually abusing kids
LIVE! UP: Man, wife get death penalty for sexually abusing kids

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kupwara, no casualties
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kupwara, no casualties

Pakistani forces allegedly violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowgam sector of Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday, according to officials.

India joins US-led strategic alliance Pax Silica
India joins US-led strategic alliance Pax Silica

India has joined the US-led 'Pax Silica' alliance, aimed at building a resilient supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties and fostering economic security.

Indian Cricketer Chahar announces divorce
Indian Cricketer Chahar announces divorce

Rahul Chahar confirmed his split from his wife and said he is now ready for a fresh start with self-respect, courage, and better choices.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO