Chhattisgarh: NIA chargesheets woman Maoist commander in murder case

Fri, 20 February 2026
23:38
image
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a woman commander of the proscribed naxal outfit in a 2023 abduction and murder case involving a 'Jan Adalat' (kangaroo court). 

In its chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, the anti-terror agency has charged the commander of 'Raoghat Area Committee', namely Raje Kange alias Malti alias Nirmala, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 

NIA said its investigation found the accused to be actively involved in the case relating to the abduction and brutal murder of a villager, identified as Amar Singh Uikey, in November 2023 by organising a 'Jan Adalat' near Gome village in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh. 

NIA, which took over the case from the local police, found through extensive examination of witnesses, collection of documents, forensic analysis and other investigative procedures, that the accused was a key conspirator in the conspiracy to kill the victim, who was alleged by Maoists to be a 'police informer'. 

"Further investigation by NIA in the case RC-10/2024/NIA/RPR revealed that the heinous crime was committed with the motive to instill fear and terror among the villagers, and deter them from opposing the Maoist ideology or disobeying the instructions of members of the CPI (Maoist)," said the anti-terror agency in a statement. -- ANI

