Chhattisgarh agriculture official held for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Fri, 20 February 2026
17:06
A Chhattisgarh agriculture department staffer was arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the promise of marriage, a police official said. 

Rahul Sahu (35), an agriculture marketing officer in Gharghodha town in Raigarh district, was in a relationship with a 30-year-old woman but he allegedly called off their marriage that was to be held this month, the official said. 

"After this, the woman approached police claiming Sahu had raped her for the last one year on the pretext of marriage. After a rape case was registered on Wednesday, Sahu was held in Gharghodha town in Raigarh district and was brought to Korba on Thursday," said Katghora police station in charge Dharmnarayan Tiwari. 

Further probe into the case is underway, Tiwari added. -- PTI

