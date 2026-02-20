BSE Sensex top gainers today

18:41





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 316.57 points, or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 82,814.71.





During the day, the benchmark appreciated by 633.94 points, or 0.76 percent, to hit an intraday high of 83,132.08.





The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 116.90 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 25,571.25, as 36 of its components ended in the positive zone and 14 in the red.





In the intraday session, it jumped by 209.2 points, or 0.82 per cent, to hit a high of 25,663.55.





The Sensex, on Thursday, tanked 1,236.11 points, and the NSE Nifty slumped 365 points to close near 25,450, following across-the-board selling by investors amid growing geopolitical concerns.





NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank and IndiGo were the major gainers on Friday among Sensex stocks.

Stock markets rebounded on Friday, with the benchmark Sensex closing higher by 316 points after heavy buying in banking and metal shares, amid optimism over progress on a trade deal and India's participation in Pax Silica.