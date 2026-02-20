HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BSE Sensex top gainers today

Fri, 20 February 2026
18:41
Stock markets rebounded on Friday, with the benchmark Sensex closing higher by 316 points after heavy buying in banking and metal shares, amid optimism over progress on a trade deal and India's participation in Pax Silica. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 316.57 points, or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 82,814.71. 

During the day, the benchmark appreciated by 633.94 points, or 0.76 percent, to hit an intraday high of 83,132.08. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 116.90 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 25,571.25, as 36 of its components ended in the positive zone and 14 in the red. 

In the intraday session, it jumped by 209.2 points, or 0.82 per cent, to hit a high of 25,663.55. 

The Sensex, on Thursday, tanked 1,236.11 points, and the NSE Nifty slumped 365 points to close near 25,450, following across-the-board selling by investors amid growing geopolitical concerns. 

NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank and IndiGo were the major gainers on Friday among Sensex stocks.

LIVE! Plea in Bombay HC against cancellation of Muslim quota

India, US to sign interim trade deal in March: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that an interim trade agreement between India and the US is likely to be signed in March and operationalised in April, with chief negotiators meeting in Washington to finalize the...

India joins US-led strategic alliance Pax Silica

India has joined the US-led 'Pax Silica' alliance, aimed at building a resilient supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties and fostering economic security.

BJP applying pressure but no alliance with them, says TVK

Actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has firmly stated that it will not form an alliance with the BJP, despite what it describes as increasing pressure from the saffron party.

'For Them, A Woman Is A Body. Nothing More'

''Women are coming into public spaces in larger numbers than ever before. They are educated, capable, opinionated, and determined.''But the more women push for access to public space, the harder they are pushed back -- through attacks...

