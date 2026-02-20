Ask staff not to force passengers to speak in Hindi: Bengali group to Eastern Railway

22:12





The protest was organised as part of the outfit's observance of "Bangla Bhashar Adhikar Saptaha" (Week for the Rights of the Bengali Language) ahead of the 'International Mother Language Day' on February 21.





Bangla Pokkho members claimed that some Hindi-speaking employees at ticket counters refuse to communicate in Bengali and compel passengers to speak in Hindi even if the passengers are not comfortable with the language.





Organisation secretary Garga Chatterjee alleged that Bengali passengers are being subjected to regular harassment by a section of RPF personnel and at times branded as 'Bangladeshis'.





The group also alleged that Bengali hawkers are targeted by the RPF and their goods are confiscated or thrown away.





The outfit further claimed that at several railway stations, including Howrah and Sealdah, excess charges are collected at toilets.





Passengers who refuse to pay inflated amounts are sometimes subjected to intimidation or physical assault. -- PTI

