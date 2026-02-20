HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ask staff not to force passengers to speak in Hindi: Bengali group to Eastern Railway

Fri, 20 February 2026
Share:
22:12
image
Members of Bangla Pokkho, a Bengali advocacy group, assembled at the Eastern Railway headquarters in Kolkata on Friday and demanded that every railway staff member should be able to communicate with the Bengali-speaking commuters in their mother tongue, and not force anyone to speak Hindi. 

The protest was organised as part of the outfit's observance of "Bangla Bhashar Adhikar Saptaha" (Week for the Rights of the Bengali Language) ahead of the 'International Mother Language Day' on February 21. 

Bangla Pokkho members claimed that some Hindi-speaking employees at ticket counters refuse to communicate in Bengali and compel passengers to speak in Hindi even if the passengers are not comfortable with the language. 

Organisation secretary Garga Chatterjee alleged that Bengali passengers are being subjected to regular harassment by a section of RPF personnel and at times branded as 'Bangladeshis'. 

The group also alleged that Bengali hawkers are targeted by the RPF and their goods are confiscated or thrown away. 

The outfit further claimed that at several railway stations, including Howrah and Sealdah, excess charges are collected at toilets. 

Passengers who refuse to pay inflated amounts are sometimes subjected to intimidation or physical assault. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs
LIVE! US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs

AI meet protest Rahul's plot, bid to tarnish India's image: BJP
AI meet protest Rahul's plot, bid to tarnish India's image: BJP

The BJP has strongly criticized the Congress party after youth wing workers staged a protest at the India AI Impact Summit, alleging the demonstration was orchestrated to tarnish India's global image.

Pak's Punjab govt bans donations to Jaish, Lashkar, Jamaat
Pak's Punjab govt bans donations to Jaish, Lashkar, Jamaat

Pakistan's Punjab government has warned citizens against providing charity to banned organizations such as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), stating that those who do so will face terrorism charges.

Indian Cricketer Chahar announces divorce
Indian Cricketer Chahar announces divorce

Rahul Chahar confirmed his split from his wife and said he is now ready for a fresh start with self-respect, courage, and better choices.

Bombay HC Questions Navy on High-Rise Near Naval Air Station
Bombay HC Questions Navy on High-Rise Near Naval Air Station

The Bombay High Court criticized the Navy for an intelligence lapse regarding a high-rise building near INS Shikra, questioning why it went unnoticed and raising concerns about selective opposition to construction projects.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO