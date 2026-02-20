HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ashok Soota Disagrees With Vinod Khosla, Says AI Is Transforming IT

Fri, 20 February 2026
Vinod Khosla
Ashok Soota, the founder and chairman of Happiest Minds Technologies, said the idea of IT services company turning redundant in five years due to the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) is misplaced as technology has always evolved to create newer opportunities.

He was responding to a comment by Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, that India's much vaunted IT and BPO services industry will cease to exist as new AI-native services will replace traditional outsourcing models.

"IT services will remain essential in customising solutions for diverse industries and ensuring enterprises innovate faster and achieve superior business outcomes. AI is transforming IT services into higher-value offerings, empowering us to deliver smarter, faster, and more cost-effective solutions. The industry is not dying; it is growing as the essential partner," he said.

On Tuesday, Vinod Khosla,  said in the next five years, the idea of IT services and outsourcing will vanish. Soota also cast doubts on Khosla's opinion that doctors will lose their jobs in the coming decades as it underestimates the human aspect of healthcare. "AI is being used as a powerful tool that empowers doctors by freeing them from routine tasks, not replacing them."

Khosla's remarks risk undermining the credibility and confidence of India's flourishing IT industry, Soota said, which continues to play a vital role in global business transformation.    

"It is essential to highlight how AI is augmenting our capabilities, creating new opportunities, expanding our markets and strengthening India's position as a global technology leader. Far from dying, IT services are becoming the trusted bridge between cutting-edge AI and real-world enterprise needs."

-- Avik Das, Business Standard

