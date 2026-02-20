HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
All major countries signed AI Impact Summit declaration; tally to cross 80: Vaishnaw

Fri, 20 February 2026
20:57
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav./ANI Video Grab
All major nations, which matter in the artificial intelligence space, have signed the India AI Impact Summit 2026 declaration, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday. 

The minister said that over 70 countries have already signed the declaration, and the number is expected to cross 80. 

"I would also like to share with you that the action summit, the previous one, had about 60 signatories in the final declaration. We have already crossed 70. We believe that it will cross 80. All the major countries have already signed," Vaishnaw said at the summit. 

He said many foreign ministers are discussing it with the Indian government, and the final number will be shared on Saturday. -- PTI

