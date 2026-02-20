AI Summit protest: Youth Cong workers booked for conspiracy

21:11





An FIR has been registered at Tilak Marg police station invoking serious provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal conspiracy, hurt to a public servant, assault on and obstruction of a public servant in discharge of duty, disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, unlawful assembly, and common intention.





Besides the four arrests, seven other IYC workers are under the police radar in connection with the case, sources said.





Those arrested have been identified as Krishna Hari, national secretary of the Indian Youth Congress from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, IYC state secretary in Bihar; Ajay Kumar, head of IYC's Uttar Pradesh unit; and Narasimha Yadav from Telangana, a senior police officer said.





The Delhi police are also questioning IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib at the Parliament Street police station, and a hunt is on to arrest the remaining agitators, he said.





A group of IYC workers on Friday staged a dramatic shirtless protest at an exhibition hall during the AI Impact Summit, walking around holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them, before being whisked away by security personnel present at the venue. -- PTI

