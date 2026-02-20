HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AI Summit protest: Youth Cong workers booked for conspiracy

Fri, 20 February 2026
Share:
21:11
image
The Delhi police on Friday arrested four Indian Youth Congress workers for staging a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit venue in New Delhi, with officials saying a wider conspiracy angle in the case is being probed. 

An FIR has been registered at Tilak Marg police station invoking serious provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal conspiracy, hurt to a public servant, assault on and obstruction of a public servant in discharge of duty, disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, unlawful assembly, and common intention. 

Besides the four arrests, seven other IYC workers are under the police radar in connection with the case, sources said. 

Those arrested have been identified as Krishna Hari, national secretary of the Indian Youth Congress from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, IYC state secretary in Bihar; Ajay Kumar, head of IYC's Uttar Pradesh unit; and Narasimha Yadav from Telangana, a senior police officer said. 

The Delhi police are also questioning IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib at the Parliament Street police station, and a hunt is on to arrest the remaining agitators, he said. 

A group of IYC workers on Friday staged a dramatic shirtless protest at an exhibition hall during the AI Impact Summit, walking around holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them, before being whisked away by security personnel present at the venue. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs
LIVE! US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs

AI meet protest Rahul's plot, bid to tarnish India's image: BJP
AI meet protest Rahul's plot, bid to tarnish India's image: BJP

The BJP has strongly criticized the Congress party after youth wing workers staged a protest at the India AI Impact Summit, alleging the demonstration was orchestrated to tarnish India's global image.

Pak's Punjab govt bans donations to Jaish, Lashkar, Jamaat
Pak's Punjab govt bans donations to Jaish, Lashkar, Jamaat

Pakistan's Punjab government has warned citizens against providing charity to banned organizations such as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), stating that those who do so will face terrorism charges.

Indian Cricketer Chahar announces divorce
Indian Cricketer Chahar announces divorce

Rahul Chahar confirmed his split from his wife and said he is now ready for a fresh start with self-respect, courage, and better choices.

Bombay HC Questions Navy on High-Rise Near Naval Air Station
Bombay HC Questions Navy on High-Rise Near Naval Air Station

The Bombay High Court criticized the Navy for an intelligence lapse regarding a high-rise building near INS Shikra, questioning why it went unnoticed and raising concerns about selective opposition to construction projects.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO