Aaditya Thackeray, Milind Deora spar over Mumbai Central Park project

Fri, 20 February 2026
17:22
Aaditya Thackeray and Milind Deora (left)/File image
Controversy erupted on Friday over the Mahalaxmi Central Park project in the city with Shiv Sena-UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray opposing the plan and rival Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora countering his criticism. 

Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister, said in a post on X that the existing open space of the Mahalaxmi Race Course should not be "concretised" and commercialised for private benefit. 

The project, which received the state cabinet's nod in 2024 when Eknath Shinde was chief minister, contemplates a central park with a 10 lakh sq feet underground sports complex beneath it. 

Thackeray also objected to the proposed astro-turfing of Colaba's Back Garden, asserting that playgrounds used by local residents and schoolchildren must remain natural mud grounds and should not be "concretised or artificially turfed". 

Countering him, Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora said the project aims to create India's largest urban green zone by combining 125 acres of existing parkland with 175 acres of reclaimed Coastal Road land, forming a 300-acre green lung for the city. 

The surface would remain fully green with features such as a botanical garden, topiary garden and a dense city forest, ensuring biodiversity and open access, he said. -- PTI

