57-year-old Sikh man kidnapped in US

Fri, 20 February 2026
A 57-year-old Sikh man has allegedly been kidnapped from the Tracy area in California's San Joaquin County. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post identified the victim as Avtar Singh, described as 5'7" and around 200 lbs, wearing "light-coloured traditional Sikh clothing", at the time of the incident. 

According to surveillance footage, Singh was picked up by three unidentified individuals dressed in dark clothing in a white SUV at approximately 2:30 pm (local time) on Tuesday, police said.

The victim appears to have entered the car against his will, police said. Detectives are actively investigating, it added. 

"Based on the information available at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no known ongoing threat to the community," police said. Police urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact it. PTI

