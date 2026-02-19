HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Trump grasping for excuses to slap tariffs on India'

Thu, 19 February 2026
Share:
09:18
image
A senior United States lawmaker has said that President Donald Trump is 'grasping for excuses' to 'slap outrageous tariffs' on India for purchasing Russian oil, urging him to reverse this policy immediately.

'President Trump is grasping for excuses to slap outrageous tariffs on #India,' Congressman Brad Sherman said in a social media post on Wednesday. 

Sherman, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee as well as of the House Financial Services Committee, said in the post that Trump claims tariffs on India are about importing Russian oil.

'Yet Hungary imports 90% of its crude from Russia with no tariffs. And China, Russia's biggest oil buyer, hasn't been hit with sanctions tied to purchasing Russian oil, though it has been hit for other reasons.

'India gets just 21% of its crude from Russia, but our ally is being singled out. The President should reverse this policy immediately,' Sherman said. 

Earlier this month, the US and India announced that they reached a framework for an interim agreement on trade with Trump issuing an executive order removing the 25 per cent punitive tariffs imposed on India for its purchases of Russian oil.

The US president noted the commitment by New Delhi to stop directly or indirectly importing energy from Moscow and purchasing American energy products.

Under the trade deal, Washington will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff on New Delhi, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM to join world leaders for 'family photo' at AI Summit
LIVE! PM to join world leaders for 'family photo' at AI Summit

Bill Gates skips AI Impact Summit keynote
Bill Gates skips AI Impact Summit keynote

The organisation further clarified that it will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who 'will speak later today at the Summit'.

Trump yet to decide as US mulls weekend strike on Iran
Trump yet to decide as US mulls weekend strike on Iran

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that progress has been made in the Geneva talks with Iranian authorities, but the two nations stand 'far apart' on certain issues.

Ajit Pawar's son Jay demands probe into crash 'lapses'
Ajit Pawar's son Jay demands probe into crash 'lapses'

Jay Pawar, son of the late Ajit Pawar, is seeking a thorough investigation into the plane crash that killed his father, citing possible serious lapses and demanding a ban on the aviation company involved.

0,0,0: Abhishek's Wait For First Run Continues!
0,0,0: Abhishek's Wait For First Run Continues!

Abhishek Sharma joins unwanted list after registering third duck in T20 World Cup.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO