Tourist spots shut after Pahalgam may reopen by May

21:51





Following the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, approximately 50 tourist spots were closed to the public.





As of now, around 25 of these destinations have been reopened.





Winding up the discussion on Demands for Grants in the legislative Assembly in Jammu, Abdullah said his government worked "step by step" to revive tourism in the aftermath of the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, at a time when many in the industry believed visitors would not return to the Union Territory for years.





He said the administration engaged extensively with tourism stakeholders, rebuilt confidence through sustained outreach, and gradually restored activity despite several destinations remaining closed and restrictions in place at key locations.





The chief minister mentioned that improving tourist infrastructure is a key priority, as visitors often point out that while Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonamarg are exceptionally beautiful, they lack adequate basic facilities such as toilets and other conveniences.





"The government is committed to addressing these gaps," Abdullah said.





The chief minister emphasised that attracting first-time visitors to J-K is not difficult, but true success lies in ensuring they return.





"Repeat tourism is the real benchmark of a strong and sustainable tourism industry, and that is where the government is now placing its focus."





Highlighting the turnaround, Abdullah noted that hotels in famous winter destinations like Gulmarg and Sonamarg are now operating at full capacity, while Srinagar is witnessing significant tourist footfall, asserting that these indicators reflect the steady revival of the sector. -- PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday announced that the government plans to introduce nine new tourist destinations, and the sites closed after the Pahalgam terror attack are likely to be reopened by May.