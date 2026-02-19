HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex tumbles 1,236 pts on selling in RIL, HDFC Bank

Thu, 19 February 2026
Benchmark Sensex tumbled 1,236 points or 1.5 per cent while Nifty closed near 25,450 on Thursday following an across-the-board sell-off amid escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran.

Halting the three-day gaining streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,236.11 points, or 1.48 per cent, to settle at 82,498.14. The 50-share NSE Nifty slumped 365 points, or 1.41 per cent, to close at 25,454.35. Among the Sensex constituents, IndiGo, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Trent, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Eternal and PowerGrid were the major laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Prince Andrew arrested over 'misconduct' amid Epstein row

Prince Andrew, also known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to reports. The arrest is linked to allegations of sharing confidential information during his time as a...

Massive US buildup near Iran signals imminent strike

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that progress has been made in the Geneva talks with Iranian authorities, but the two nations stand 'far apart' on certain issues.

'Who will work then?': SC slams freebies culture

The court made the remarks while reviewing a petition from Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. regarding free electricity distribution policies.

Kota man threatens to shoot Rahul Gandhi, Oppn MPs

A man in Rajasthan was detained by police for allegedly posting a video threatening to shoot Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 25 other MPs. The man identified himself as a spokesperson for the Karni Sena, though both the BJP and Karni...

