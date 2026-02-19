HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sam Altman defends AI use of news content

Thu, 19 February 2026
Share:
19:01
image
Sam Altman, Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI, on Thursday defended use of copyright news articles and opinion pieces in training AI models like ChatGPT, saying it followed the US principle of fair use.
 
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, aims to balance content use with collaboration with creators, he said.
 
"Our stance is that when we're displaying a quote from a news article or an opinion piece or something like that, we want to do that in a way where we can explore new business models with creators for training," Altman said.
 
He added that OpenAI relies on the US principle of fair use, noting that "models can learn like people can learn, but models also can't play tricks that people can't play."
 
Altman framed this approach as a pathway for AI to responsibly learn from existing content while respecting intellectual property rights.
 
His remarks come amid ongoing legal challenges from publishers, who allege that AI models have used their work without permission.
 
OpenAI has defended its practices as consistent with fair use, while also exploring licensing and partnership opportunities to ensure creators benefit from AI training. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Assamese community will become almost minority in 2027: CM
LIVE! Assamese community will become almost minority in 2027: CM

Britain's ex-prince Andrew arrested amidst Epstein row
Britain's ex-prince Andrew arrested amidst Epstein row

Prince Andrew, also known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to reports. The arrest is linked to allegations of sharing confidential information during his time as a...

VIDEO: OpenAI, Anthropic CEOs' awkward moment at AI summit
VIDEO: OpenAI, Anthropic CEOs' awkward moment at AI summit

An awkward moment between OpenAI's Sam Altman and Anthropic's Dario Amodei at the India AI Impact Summit went viral after the two rival CEOs raised their fists instead of holding hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a group...

Massive US buildup near Iran signals imminent strike
Massive US buildup near Iran signals imminent strike

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that progress has been made in the Geneva talks with Iranian authorities, but the two nations stand 'far apart' on certain issues.

Macron calls for India-France push on responsible AI
Macron calls for India-France push on responsible AI

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that India and France will collaborate to develop an artificial intelligence framework that combines innovation with responsibility and technology with humanity, addressing the need for...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO