PM to join world leaders for 'family photo' at AI Summit

09:30





Building on this momentum, the Prime Minister will participate in the Opening Ceremony of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to begin at around 09:40 am.





The event will reach a key moment when PM Modi delivers a keynote address at approximately 10:25 am, outlining a comprehensive vision for artificial intelligence and its global impact.





These morning events follow a high-octane start to the summit on Wednesday, when the Prime Minister extended a warm welcome to world leaders, including Antonio Guterres and Kristalina Georgieva.





Throughout that day, he maintained a hectic diplomatic schedule, conducting nine bilateral meetings with heads of state and global technology leaders. The arrival of international dignitaries at the elegantly adorned Bharat Mandapam was marked by a cultural showcase, underscoring the summit's blend of tradition and technology. Leaders such as Anura Kumara Disanayaka and Tshering Tobgay were received to the resonant sounds of traditional instruments, including drums, nadaswaram, and tanpura. -- PTI

PM Narendra Modi is set to welcome world leaders at Bharat Mandapam today as part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. According to the official schedule, a family photo featuring the Prime Minister and the visiting global dignitaries will be taken at approximately 09:15 am, marking a significant moment of global cooperation in the national capital.