PM invokes Lord Buddha's teachings to guide AI roadmap

Thu, 19 February 2026
13:27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on the global community to transform the current technological disruption into humanity's greatest opportunity, asserting that the success of artificial intelligence lies in the "right action" guided by "right understanding."

Addressing the Leaders' Plenary Session of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, PM Modi expressed confidence that the summit would help shape a more ethical and responsive digital future. 

"It is believed that this Summit will play a crucial role in building a human-centric, sensitive global AI ecosystem. If we look at history, we see that humans have transformed every disruption into a new opportunity. Today, we have once again faced such such an opportunity. Together, we have to transform this disruption into humanity's biggest opportunity," the Prime Minister said. 

Building on this vision, PM Modi invoked the teachings of Lord Buddha to underline the importance of clarity and timely decision-making in AI governance. 

"India is the land of Buddha, and Lord Buddha said, 'right action comes from right understanding.' Therefore, it is very important that we together create a roadmap that shows the true impact of AI. True impact comes only when one takes the right decisions at the right time with the right intention," he observed. Drawing a parallel with recent global challenges, the Prime Minister highlighted the collaborative response witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the COVID global pandemic, the world has seen that when we stand with each other, even the impossible becomes possible. From vaccine development to supply chain, from data sharing to saving lives, collaboration provided the solution," the Prime Minister said. -- ANI

