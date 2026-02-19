PM held 9 bilateral meets with heads of state at AI Summit





The moment underscored the strengthening strategic partnership between India and Brazil, particularly in global technology governance and inclusive AI development. PM Modi also shared a moment with French President Macron.





This spirit of global cooperation was further visualised during a family photo session featuring the Prime Minister and visiting global dignitaries. Building on this momentum, PM Modi participated in the opening ceremony of the summit, which set the stage for his comprehensive keynote address.





In his speech, he outlined a vision for artificial intelligence and its global impact, anchoring the event in India's leadership on responsible AI. These proceedings follow a high-octane start to the summit on Wednesday, when PM Modi extended a warm welcome to world leaders, including Antonio Guterres and Kristalina Georgieva.





Throughout that day, he maintained a hectic diplomatic schedule, conducting nine bilateral meetings with heads of state and global technology leaders. The arrival of international dignitaries at the elegantly adorned Bharat Mandapam was marked by a cultural showcase, blending tradition and technology.





Leaders such as Anura Kumara Disanayaka and Tshering Tobgay were received to the resonant sounds of traditional instruments like the nadaswaram and tanpura. PM Modi greeted each guest, setting a collaborative tone for the summit. -- ANI

Representing key voices of the Global South, the two leaders displayed a close personal rapport as they entered the venue together.