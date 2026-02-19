HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Naval information leak case: Fourth accused held in Karnataka

Thu, 19 February 2026
Share:
20:42
image
The Udupi police arrested another accused in a case involving the alleged transmission of confidential information related to the Indian Navy to Pakistan, taking the total number of arrests to four, officials said on Thursday. 

The arrested accused has been identified as Alif Islam (21), a native of West Bengal, who was presently residing at Marayur village in Idukki district of Kerala, they said. 

He was apprehended in connection with the alleged leak of a confidential list containing identification numbers of Indian naval vessels, the police said. 

According to investigators, the accused are suspected to have shared sensitive information through WhatsApp and Facebook with contacts in Pakistan without authorisation. 

The case was registered at Malpe police station in 2025 following a complaint regarding the alleged illegal transmission of naval-related data, officials said. 

The police said the investigation pertains to the alleged sharing of a classified list of ship numbers linked to the Indian Navy. 

In November 2025, two accused -- Rohit and Santri from Uttar Pradesh -- were taken into custody in connection with the same case. 

Later, Hirendra Kumar from Gujarat was arrested in December 2025. With the latest arrest, the number of persons held in the case has risen to four. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India among 100 nations condemning Israel WB expansion
LIVE! India among 100 nations condemning Israel WB expansion

Modi grabbed my hand and...: Sam Altman on awkward moment
Modi grabbed my hand and...: Sam Altman on awkward moment

"I didn't know what was happening," Altman said when asked about the awkward moment.

Britain's ex-prince Andrew arrested amidst Epstein row
Britain's ex-prince Andrew arrested amidst Epstein row

Prince Andrew, also known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to reports. The arrest is linked to allegations of sharing confidential information during his time as a...

Wangchuk detention: Only thumbnails shown, wife tells SC
Wangchuk detention: Only thumbnails shown, wife tells SC

The Supreme Court is reviewing the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk after his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, alleged that key video evidence used to justify his detention was not properly presented to him.

Massive US buildup near Iran signals imminent strike
Massive US buildup near Iran signals imminent strike

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that progress has been made in the Geneva talks with Iranian authorities, but the two nations stand 'far apart' on certain issues.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO