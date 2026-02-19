Mumbai-Pune expressway sees heavy congestion

21:12

The authorities said traffic slowed on both the Pune- and Mumbai-bound lanes due to the rush ahead of the weekend and ongoing repair work on the expressway.





"Traffic was slow since morning as vehicular movement increased due to the weekend and a holiday (on Thursday). In addition, repair work on the Pune-bound lane contributed to the congestion," a highway police official said.





To ease traffic, three blocks were taken on the Mumbai-bound lane to release the load on the Pune side.





Following these measures, traffic flow improved and returned to normal by afternoon, he added.





Two weeks ago, traffic on the expressway was crippled for 33 hours after a container carrying highly flammable propylene gas overturned near the Adoshi tunnel. -- PTI

