MP guv's staff flags hygiene lapses at Indore guest house

Thu, 19 February 2026
23:22
Governor Mangubhai Patel/ANI Photo
The district administration on Thursday issued a notice to a private agency, cancelling its contract, after Governor Mangubhai Patel's staff expressed dissatisfaction about the cleanliness at a government guest house in Indore.  

Notices were also issued to six officials, seeking their response. 

The governor spent a night at Residency Kothi on February 16. VIPs and VVIPs are often put up at the historical building. 

District magistrate Shivam Verma said in an official statement, "It has come to light that despite the Governor's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) requesting to change the linen in a room at Residency Kothi, the staff of the concerned service provider, Ratan Emporium, failed to do so." 

Further, during an inspection of the kitchen by the governor's OSD and ADC, the cleanliness was found to be dissatisfactory, he said. 

But officials, however, refuted social media reports about cockroaches being found in food, adding that the governor's staff had only expressed dissatisfaction about the cleanliness. -- PTI 

