Modi unveils MANAV Vision at Summit. What is it?

Thu, 19 February 2026
11:50
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled India's comprehensive "MANAV Vision" for artificial intelligence at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, outlining a human-centric framework for ethical, accountable and inclusive AI governance. 

Addressing delegates at the summit in the national capital, the Prime Minister said, "Today at the New Delhi AI Impact Summit, I present the MANAV Vision for AI. MANAV means human." 

Explaining the acronym, he said, "'M' stands for moral and ethical systems - AI should be based on ethical guidance. 'A' stands for accountable governance, meaning transparent rules and robust oversight. 'N' stands for national sovereignty - whose data, his right. 'A' stands for accessible and inclusive - AI should be a multiplier, not a monopoly. 'V' stands for valid and legitimate - AI should be lawful and verifiable." 

PM Modi asserted that the MANAV Vision would serve as a guiding framework for the global AI ecosystem. "This MANAV vision of India will become an important link for the welfare of humanity in the AI-based world of the 21st century," he said. Highlighting concerns around emerging risks, the Prime Minister stressed the need for stronger safeguards, particularly for children.

"We have to be more cautious regarding children's safety. The AI space should also be child safe and family guided," he said. Furthermore, PM Modi said the vision reflects the changing technological landscape. -- ANI

