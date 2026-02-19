King Charles' brother Andrew arrested amid Epstein allegations

17:16

Prince Andrew (left) with King Charles





"The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court." Read more here.





According to the BBC, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appears to have knowingly shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein from his official work as trade envoy in 2010 and 2011, according to material in the latest release of files in the US seen by the BBC.





Emails from the recently-released batch of Epstein files show the former prince passing on reports of visits to Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam and confidential details of investment opportunities.





Under official guidance, trade envoys have a duty of confidentiality over sensitive, commercial, or political information about their official visits.





The former Duke of York, who served as trade envoy between 2001 and 2011, has been contacted for comment but is yet to respond.

Britain's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, the BBC reports.The police statement on the arrest as reproduced by the BBC says: "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk."