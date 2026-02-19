HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'India among Microsoft's largest AI investment places'

Thu, 19 February 2026
Share:
14:40
image
India is one of the largest investment destinations for Microsoft as the company has announced plans to invest USD 50 billion by the end of this decade to expand artificial intelligence (AI) across the Global South, Microsoft Vice-Chairman and President Brad Smith said on Thursday. 

He said that there is a need to harness private capital, investments from tech companies, and government funding to generate demand for the use of AI in the Global South. 

He emphasised the need to bring infrastructure to the Global South, and that includes data centres in computing, more connectivity and electricity. The Global South refers to nations that are either newly industrialised or developing. 

"That is going to take not only the world's best technology. It's going to require an enormous amount of investment. That's why we at Microsoft announced yesterday morning that we're on pace to spend 50 billion dollars by the end of this decade to bring AI to the Global South and of all the countries in which we are investing. India, not surprisingly, is one of the largest," he said at the AI Impact Summit. 

Smith added that investments, infrastructure, skilling and addressing real-world problems are some of the key requirements to bridge the technology gaps. "When you study the history of technology, infrastructure is not only hardware, not only wires and grids, it is skilling for people. Because the key to enabling a country's population to use a general-purpose technology at scale is to give people, the country access to the skills," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AI will be bad for some companies: Sam Altman
LIVE! AI will be bad for some companies: Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO hails India's 'incredible' AI growth
OpenAI CEO hails India's 'incredible' AI growth

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized the importance of democratizing Artificial Intelligence as the only fair and safe way forward, highlighting India's significant progress in AI adoption.

'Rahul Gandhi told me he also feels humiliated'
'Rahul Gandhi told me he also feels humiliated'

Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah, who resigned recently, is set to join the BJP, citing humiliation within the Congress party. He also responded to allegations of accepting money to switch parties.

Vijayakanth's party joins DMK alliance for TN polls
Vijayakanth's party joins DMK alliance for TN polls

The DMDK officially joined the DMK-led alliance ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, marking a significant political development in the state.

Umpire Dies After Bee Swarm Attack At Unnao Match
Umpire Dies After Bee Swarm Attack At Unnao Match

A 65-year-old cricket umpire, Manik Gupta, died after a swarm of bees attacked players and officials during a junior league match at Rahul Sapru ground in Unnao. Six others were injured in the incident.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO