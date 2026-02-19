HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Healthcare, education, deep research, will flourish with AI: Sunil Mittal

Thu, 19 February 2026
12:08
PM Modi listens in to speakers at the Summit
Sectors, including healthcare, education, deep research, and medical sciences, will flourish with the power of Artificial Intelligence, Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Mittal said on Thursday. 

Mittal, speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, said that AI is becoming an integral part of the company's operations "We can talk about healthcare, education, deep research, medical sciences...all those areas will flourish on the back of this (AI). So from our company's standpoint, AI is becoming a really integral part of how we operate or serve our customers, build our networks and manage our networks," Mittal said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi unveils MANAV Vision at Summit. What is it?
LIVE! Modi unveils MANAV Vision at Summit. What is it?

India leading AI revolution: Modi at AI Impact Summit
India leading AI revolution: Modi at AI Impact Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of democratizing artificial intelligence to ensure its benefits reach the Global South, speaking at the India AI Impact Summit.

Killing of Hindu cop: Bangladeshi student held in Delhi
Killing of Hindu cop: Bangladeshi student held in Delhi

A Bangladeshi student activist wanted for the murder of a Hindu police officer was apprehended at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and deported to Bangladesh.

Bill Gates skips AI meet keynote amid Epstein files row
Bill Gates skips AI meet keynote amid Epstein files row

The organisation further clarified that it will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who 'will speak later today at the Summit'.

Anil Ambani faces another ED summons in PMLA case
Anil Ambani faces another ED summons in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani to appear for questioning on February 26 after he skipped deposition this week, official sources said on Thursday.

