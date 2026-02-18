HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

HC sends back Bhojshala dispute case to Indore bench for hearing

Thu, 19 February 2026
Share:
00:19
image
The Madhya Pradesh high court, based in Jabalpur, on Wednesday directed its Indore bench to hear a clutch of petitions related to the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex dispute. 

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf said the disputed structure is located in Dhar district, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Indore bench. 

As the concerned parties also belong to the same region, the petitions should be heard there, it said. 

The principal bench listed the next hearing of the case on February 23 in the Indore bench. 

Hindus consider Bhojshala a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim community claims the 11th-century monument to be the Kamal Maula Mosque. 

The complex is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). 

As per the existing arrangement under the ASI's April 2023 order, which was initiated after the dispute over the Dhar complex, Hindus are allowed to worship there every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaaz every Friday. 

One of the litigants, Hindu Front for Justice's counsel Vinay Joshi, who attended the hearing online from Indore, told PTI that the HC's direction was issued for the convenience of all parties. 

The case will now be heard by the senior-most judge of the Indore bench, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Aviation firm appears responsible for plane crash: Praful Patel
LIVE! Aviation firm appears responsible for plane crash: Praful Patel

T20 WC: Dube, Varun drive India past Netherlands
T20 WC: Dube, Varun drive India past Netherlands

Shivam Dube's explosive innings helped India recover from a slow start against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup, after the top order struggled against Aryan Dutt's spin bowling.

Maha govt scraps 5% Muslim quota in jobs, education
Maha govt scraps 5% Muslim quota in jobs, education

The previous Congress-NCP government had issued an ordinance to grant a 16 per cent quota to Marathas and five per cent to Muslims.

Representative was 'ill-informed': Galgotias apologises
Representative was 'ill-informed': Galgotias apologises

Galgotias University issued an apology after falsely presenting a Chinese-manufactured robotic dog as their own innovation at the India AI Impact Summit, sparking controversy and leading to their removal from the event.

Congress leadership intervenes in DMK alliance discord
Congress leadership intervenes in DMK alliance discord

The Congress high command has intervened to manage discord within the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu, following controversial remarks by state leaders regarding power-sharing demands.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO