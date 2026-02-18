HC sends back Bhojshala dispute case to Indore bench for hearing

00:19





A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf said the disputed structure is located in Dhar district, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Indore bench.





As the concerned parties also belong to the same region, the petitions should be heard there, it said.





The principal bench listed the next hearing of the case on February 23 in the Indore bench.





Hindus consider Bhojshala a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim community claims the 11th-century monument to be the Kamal Maula Mosque.





The complex is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).





As per the existing arrangement under the ASI's April 2023 order, which was initiated after the dispute over the Dhar complex, Hindus are allowed to worship there every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaaz every Friday.





One of the litigants, Hindu Front for Justice's counsel Vinay Joshi, who attended the hearing online from Indore, told PTI that the HC's direction was issued for the convenience of all parties.





The case will now be heard by the senior-most judge of the Indore bench, he said. -- PTI

