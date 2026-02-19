Google will establish a full-stack AI hub in India: Pichai

10:38





Addressing a distinguished audience at Bharat Mandapam, the Google chief reminisced about his student days to highlight the rapid transformation of the Indian landscape.





"Prime Minister Modi and distinguished leaders, it's wonderful to be back in India. Every time I visit, I'm struck by the pace of change, and today is no different. Back when I was a student, I often took the Coromandel Express train from Chennai up to IIT Kharagpur. To get there, we passed through Visakhapatnam. I remember it being a quiet and modest coastal city brimming with potential," Pichai said.





The CEO used this personal anecdote to draw a parallel with Google's ambitious plans for the same city, which is now at the heart of the tech giant's global AI strategy. "Now in that same city, Google is establishing a full-stack AI hub, part of our USD 15 billion infrastructure investment in India. When finished, this hub will house gigawatt-scale compute and a new international subsea cable gateway, bringing jobs and cutting-edge AI to people and businesses across India," he added.





This landmark announcement underscores a significant expansion of Google's footprint in India, transforming Visakhapatnam into a global node for artificial intelligence. The hub is expected to provide the foundational "full-stack" infrastructure necessary to power next-generation AI services, reinforcing India's position as a pivotal player in the global technology ecosystem. Such advancements align with the broader objectives of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which brings together nations and international institutions to reflect India's focus on multilateral collaboration. The summit, hosted from February 16 to 20, aims to utilise AI to address global challenges and unlock new opportunities for shared growth. -- ANI

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai delivered a keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 today, where he reflected on his personal journey and unveiled a major infrastructure commitment to India's digital future.