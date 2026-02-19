HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Court acquits South African woman in heroin seizure case, slams NCB

Thu, 19 February 2026
20:21
image
A special NDPS court in Mumbai has acquitted a 34-year-old South African woman in a case related to seizure of 3 kg of heroin, and recommended that action be taken against the probe officials for their gross procedural lapses and "dereliction of duty". 

Special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, in a verdict delivered on February 9, said the failure of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers to follow the procedure allowed the woman "to go scot free" in a serious case. 

"Whenever stringent punishment is provided, the strict compliance (with the Act) is expected," said judge U C Deshmukh. 

"The prosecution has come with the case that 2.9 kilograms of heroin was seized from the possession of the accused. The quantity and nature of the contraband itself speaks about the seriousness and gravity of the offence," he noted. 

The investigating officer and other team members ought to have followed the due procedure of law scrupulously, the court said. 

In a rare move, the court directed that the judgment copy shall be sent to the director general of the NCB, New Delhi, "for necessary action for dereliction of duties of errant officers in this case". 

It also called for a "comprehensive training programme" to prevent such lapses in high-stakes narcotics investigations. -- PTI

