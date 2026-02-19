Bengaluru woman drowns as tourist boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal; 4 rescued

21:46





The police said the victim, identified as Sonia, was on a sightseeing trip in a privately operated boat along with her husband and three children. According to sources, the boat capsized during the trip.





Local fishermen, who heard cries for help from the crew, rushed from different directions and rescued the family members.





However, Sonia drowned in the incident, while the other four were rescued safely.





The fishermen alerted the Ariyankuppam police, within whose jurisdiction Veerampattinam falls.





Policemen, along with the Coast Guard, rushed to the spot and assisted in the rescue operations. The injured were taken to a government hospital, where their condition was stated to be out of danger.





The body has been sent for post-mortem. -- ANI

A 33-year-old woman from Bengaluru drowned in the Bay of Bengal off Veerampattinam coastal village here on Thursday.