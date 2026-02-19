HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengaluru woman drowns as tourist boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal; 4 rescued

Thu, 19 February 2026
Share:
21:46
image
A 33-year-old woman from Bengaluru drowned in the Bay of Bengal off Veerampattinam coastal village here on Thursday. 

The police said the victim, identified as Sonia, was on a sightseeing trip in a privately operated boat along with her husband and three children. According to sources, the boat capsized during the trip. 

Local fishermen, who heard cries for help from the crew, rushed from different directions and rescued the family members. 

However, Sonia drowned in the incident, while the other four were rescued safely. 

The fishermen alerted the Ariyankuppam police, within whose jurisdiction Veerampattinam falls. 

Policemen, along with the Coast Guard, rushed to the spot and assisted in the rescue operations. The injured were taken to a government hospital, where their condition was stated to be out of danger. 

The body has been sent for post-mortem. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai-Pune expressway sees heavy congestion
LIVE! Mumbai-Pune expressway sees heavy congestion

'Kerala Story 2' sparks fresh firestorm ahead of release
'Kerala Story 2' sparks fresh firestorm ahead of release

The upcoming Hindi film 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' is embroiled in controversy, similar to its predecessor, with accusations of hate propaganda and defenses of legitimate concern over religious conversion.

Kota man threatens to shoot Rahul Gandhi, Oppn MPs
Kota man threatens to shoot Rahul Gandhi, Oppn MPs

A man in Rajasthan was detained by police for allegedly posting a video threatening to shoot Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 25 other MPs. The man identified himself as a spokesperson for the Karni Sena, though both the BJP and Karni...

Bill Gates skips AI meet keynote amid Epstein files row
Bill Gates skips AI meet keynote amid Epstein files row

The organisation further clarified that it will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who 'will speak later today at the Summit'.

Forces raze 44 Maoist memorials in Gadchiroli villages
Forces raze 44 Maoist memorials in Gadchiroli villages

Police and security forces in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, demolished 44 memorials built by Maoists to instill fear, marking a significant step in combating Naxalite influence in the region.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO