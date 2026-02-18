Aviation firm appears responsible for plane crash: Praful Patel

00:18





He, however, said that all things will come to light in the investigation.





Pawar and four others were killed after the Learjet 45 aircraft owned by VSR Ventures crashed near the Baramati airstrip on January 28.





"Primarily in my opinion, the aviation company seems to be mainly responsible for the unfortunate incident that claimed the life of Deputy CM Ajitdada Pawar. Facts will come to the fore in the CBI investigation. There may be negligence on the part of the pilot...All these things will come to light in the investigation," Patel, a former Union civil aviation minister, told reporters at his residence in Gondia.





The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Tuesday said that special support has been sought for the retrieval of data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the Learjet 45 plane involved in the fatal crash. -- PTI

