Assamese community will become almost minority in 2027: CM

18:38

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that the Assamese community will become "almost" a minority in the 2027 Census.





During the Motion of Thanks on the governor's address in the assembly, Sarma also said that he is in politics amid a "very dark time".





"During 2027 Census, the Assamese community will become almost a minority," he told the House without elaborating.





The BJP-led Assam government is trying to keep alive the "lamp", which is giving "courage to everyone", he asserted.





"Today, people from Dhubri as well as Majuli call me and say 'I am safe and secured'. We are marching towards (being a) minority, but just one lamp is giving light and courage," he said.





Sarma has earlier claimed on several occasions that the population of Muslims in Assam would be almost equal to that of the Hindus by 2041 if the current growth rate continues.





According to the 2011 Census, Assam had a total Muslim population of 1.07 crore 34.22 per cent of the 3.12 crore residents of the state. There were 1.92 crore Hindus in Assam, it showed.





The BJP has been regularly highlighting demographic changes in the state, claiming that at least nine districts became a Muslim majority as per the 2011 Census from six in 2001, and the number increased to at least 11 at present, although no census was conducted in 2021.





In 2001, when Assam had 23 districts, Muslims were in majority in six Dhubri (74.29 per cent), Goalpara (53.71 per cent), Barpeta (59.37 per cent), Nagaon (51 per cent), Karimganj (52.3 per cent) and Hailakandi (57.63 per cent).





The number of districts increased to 27 in 2011 and nine out of them had Muslim majority Dhubri (79.67 per cent), Goalpara (57.52 per cent), Barpeta (70.74 per cent), Morigaon (52.56 per cent), Nagaon (55.36 per cent), Karimganj (56.36 per cent), Hailakandi (60.31 per cent), Bongaigaon (50.22 per cent) and Darrang (64.34 per cent). -- PTI