HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Anthropic's Amodei, Altman refuse to hold hands on stage

Thu, 19 February 2026
Share:
15:19
image
OpenAI's Sam Altman and Anthropic's Dario Amodei didn't hold hands for a group photograph with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India AI Impact Summit on Thursday and raised their fists instead, the awkward moment between the once colleagues and now rival CEOs captured on camera and quickly going viral. 

The tech giants, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, had gathered on stage after Modi's address at the summit. Pichai and Altman were standing on either side of Modi, who held their hands aloft and asked others to join in. 

However, Altman and Amodei, standing next to each other, conspicuously did not do so and raised their fists, breaking the chain. The two tech leaders looked distinctly uncomfortable as well. Altman, 40, has been CEO of the American AI research organisation OpenAI since 2019. Amodei, three years older, is the co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, the American company behind the large language model series Claude.

They worked together in OpenAI before Amodei branched out. Amodei, his sister Daniela Amodei, and other senior OpenAI researchers left the company in 2020 due to disagreements with Altman and the board over the company's direction. The Amodei siblings subsequently founded Anthropic. PTI

TOP STORIES

Prince Andrew arrested over 'misconduct' amid Epstein row
Prince Andrew arrested over 'misconduct' amid Epstein row

Prince Andrew, also known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to reports. The arrest is linked to allegations of sharing confidential information during his time as a...

LIVE! Sensex tumbles 1,236 pts on selling in RIL, HDFC Bank
LIVE! Sensex tumbles 1,236 pts on selling in RIL, HDFC Bank

Massive US buildup near Iran signals imminent strike
Massive US buildup near Iran signals imminent strike

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that progress has been made in the Geneva talks with Iranian authorities, but the two nations stand 'far apart' on certain issues.

'Who will work then?': SC slams freebies culture
'Who will work then?': SC slams freebies culture

The court made the remarks while reviewing a petition from Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. regarding free electricity distribution policies.

Kota man threatens to shoot Rahul Gandhi, Oppn MPs
Kota man threatens to shoot Rahul Gandhi, Oppn MPs

A man in Rajasthan was detained by police for allegedly posting a video threatening to shoot Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 25 other MPs. The man identified himself as a spokesperson for the Karni Sena, though both the BJP and Karni...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO