AI will be bad for some companies: Sam Altman

Altman told reporters that a lot of things will change for tech companies with AI making coding easier and faster. "...but people overreact with positive and negative...So it is totally true that software is now far easier to create than ever before, and I'm sure that will be quite bad for some software companies, but I think a lot of software companies have a value proposition that is quite different," he said. PTI

