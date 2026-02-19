HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
AI will be bad for some companies: Sam Altman

Thu, 19 February 2026
14:50
Artificial Intelligence will reset the nature of software industry, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, adding that while for some companies it will be bad, a lot of others will be able to benefit as they have a different value proposition. 

Altman told reporters that a lot of things will change for tech companies with AI making coding easier and faster. "...but people overreact with positive and negative...So it is totally true that software is now far easier to create than ever before, and I'm sure that will be quite bad for some software companies, but I think a lot of software companies have a value proposition that is quite different," he said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AI will be bad for some companies: Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO hails India's 'incredible' AI growth

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized the importance of democratizing Artificial Intelligence as the only fair and safe way forward, highlighting India's significant progress in AI adoption.

'Rahul Gandhi told me he also feels humiliated'

Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah, who resigned recently, is set to join the BJP, citing humiliation within the Congress party. He also responded to allegations of accepting money to switch parties.

Vijayakanth's party joins DMK alliance for TN polls

The DMDK officially joined the DMK-led alliance ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, marking a significant political development in the state.

Umpire Dies After Bee Swarm Attack At Unnao Match

A 65-year-old cricket umpire, Manik Gupta, died after a swarm of bees attacked players and officials during a junior league match at Rahul Sapru ground in Unnao. Six others were injured in the incident.

