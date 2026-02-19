HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
AI needs to be democratic for all: Modi at AI Summit

Thu, 19 February 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his keynote address at the AI Impact Summit 2026 spoke about AI and its implications highlighting India's vision of ensuring the democratization of this technology to all its citizens.

"I welcome you all to the most historic AI Summit of the world. India is the centre of the world's largest tech pool. It is a matter of pride for the Global South that the AI summit is being organised in India. When signals were first transmitted wirelessly, no one imagined that the entire world would one day be connected in real time. Artificial Intelligence is such a transformation of human history. What we are seeing today, what we are predicting, is just the beginning of its impact," he said. 

"Bharat looks at AI in beneficial way and that's why we chose 'Sarwajan Hitaye, Sarwajan Sukhaye' as our theme. We need AI to be democratic for all, especially Global South. AI is making machines intelligent, but more than that, it is increasing human capabilities manyfold. There is only one difference: this time the speed is unprecedented and the scale is also unexpected. Earlier, the impact of technology used to take decades to be visible. Today, the journey from machine learning to learning machines is faster, deeper and wider than ever," the PM added. -- ANI

