After AI Summit, why is Modi going to Ajmer?

17:23





"This will be a government programme and the government is making all necessary arrangements. I am here to ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience during the programme," he said.





"Public should not face any discomfort, we will ensure this," he added. Rathore said that wherever Modi goes, he brings major developmental initiatives, and this programme will be historic.





On Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma chaired a meeting with senior officials to discuss the preparations for the programme. He instructed officials to complete all the necessary arrangements for the event to be held at Kayad Vishram Sthali in Ajmer. Sharma took feedback from officials regarding arrangements related to the dome, seating, drinking water, parking, medical facilities, cleanliness, traffic management and security.





He instructed the officers to ensure that all arrangements are properly made with full responsibility. PTI

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Thursday inspected the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public programme on February 28 in Ajmer. During the visit, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental works of Rs 23,500 crore and will also distribute appointment letters to the youngsters.